Tributes Pour in as AIFF Mourns Former Indian Footballer N Pappana

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the demise of former Indian footballer N Pappana, who passed away in his residence in Mysuru on Sunday.

Pappana made his international debut against Hong Kong in the 1968 Merdeka Cup and has one goal to his name which he scored against Japan in the Merdeka Cup. He represented India in three matches.

“It is really sad to hear that Mr. Pappana is no longer with us. His invaluable contribution to Indian Football will always remain with us. I share the grief," said AIFF President Praful Patel, in his condolence message.

“Mr. Pappana will remain alive in his achievements. He was a brilliant footballer and was an inspiration for so many. My condolences to his family. We pray for his soul to rest in peace," said AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das.

Advertisement

At the domestic level, Pappana had scored a whopping 115 goals for Mohammedan Sporting, winning the Calcutta Football League in 1967, Bordoloi Trophy (1969, 1970), Stafford Cup (1968, 1970), and many other trophies.

He had also represented Bengal in the 1967 edition of the Santosh Trophy and scored 2 goals.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.