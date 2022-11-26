Tunisia vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Tunisia held their own against a pretty strong Denmark team to record a draw from that match. The Tunisians played some decent football and even put the ball in the back of the net but were flagged off for a marginal offside.

The game remained goalless throughout, but Tunisia would have certainly taken some positive notes from the game. Australia on the other hand got off to a blistering start in their first match against France, by opening the scoring.

But Les Blues were simply too strong as they ran riot, recording a 4-1 victory over the socceroos. Graham Arnold’s men would be hoping to put that dismal outing behind them as they take on Tunisia.

Tunisia on the other hand would like to build on their performance against Denmark, using their tie against Australia as a platform to get their first victory. We have France and Denmark who will fight it out alongside Tunisia and Australia in this group.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Tunisia and Australia, here is everything that you need to know.

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Tunisia and Australia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Tunisia and Australia will take place on November 26, Saturday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Tunisia vs Australia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Tunisia and Australia will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Tunisia vs Australia begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Tunisia and Australia will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Tunisia vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

Tunisia Predicted Starting Line-up: A Dahmen, D Bronn, Y Meriah, M Talbi, M Drager, E Skhiri, Aïssa Laïdouni, Ali Al-Abdi, Issam Jebali, Youssef Msakni, Anis Ben Slimane.

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: M Ryan, N Atkinson, H Souttar, K Rowles, A Behich, A Mooy, M Leckie, J Irvine, R McGree, C Goodwin, M Duke.

