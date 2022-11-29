Tunisia vs France Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Tunisia vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022, November 30

France remains unbeaten in the Group Stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign till now. Despite several injury issues to their squad, Les Blues have turned up with some exciting performances in their last couple of fixtures.

Kylian Mbappe is in fine form for the 2018 World Champions scoring two goals in their last fixture against Denmark and getting a goal against Australia in their opening match of the campaign.

The PSG forward has been in sizzling form. Apart from him, Antoine Griezmann has also been a menacing presence on the pitch, adding more venom to an already potent attack.

Tunisia is yet to score in this edition of the World Cup. Currently sitting at the bottom of their group, they will be hoping to get something out of the game but it certainly won’t be an easy task against this French side that is in fine form.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and France, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and France be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and France will be played on November 30, Wednesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and France be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and France will be played at the Education City Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and France begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and France will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on November 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and France?

The FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and France will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and France?

The FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and France will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Tunisia vs France Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: A Griezmann

Vice-Captain: K Mbappe

Suggested Playing XI for Tunisia vs France Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: H Lloris

DEF: T Hernandez, Y Meriah, M Talbi

MID: A Griezmann, A Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Ellyes Skhiri, A Abdi

ST: K Mbappe, I Jebali

Probable Starting XI:

Tunisia predicted XI: A Dahmen, D Bronn, M Talbi, Y Meriah, W Kechrida, E Skhiri, A Laidouni, A Abdi, Y Msakni, N Sliti, I Jebali

France predicted XI: H Lloris, B Pavard, I Konate, Dayot Upamecano, T Hernandez, K Coman, A Griezmann, K Mbappe, A Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, O Giroud

