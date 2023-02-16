Turkish Football Club Fenerbahce Interested In Manchester United Striker Mason Greenwood, Says Report

Attempted rape charges against Mason Greenwood might have been dropped but the English striker’s future at Manchester United still remains quite uncertain. Manchester United had decided to suspend Greenwood last year following his arrest by the Greater Manchester Police. Greenwood is still suspended and the team management had earlier confirmed that they will launch an internal investigation into the matter to decide the 21-year-old’s future at the club. It is now being reported that Greenwood could very well be seen donning the jersey of another European giant in future.

A report published by Fotospor claims that Turkish side Fenerbahce have expressed their desire to sign Greenwood. The report further states that the Istanbul-based side are keeping a close eye on the latest developments regarding the Greenwood situation at Old Trafford.

It was previously reported that Manchester United will ask for their players’ opinions before deciding Mason Greenwood’s future at the club. A report published by The Times now claims that footballers of the Manchester United women’s team have shared serious concerns about Greenwood’s possible return to the club.

Mason Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United after allegations of attempted rape and assault were levelled against him last year. He was arrested in January last year. The criminal proceedings against him were discontinued earlier this month. An official statement was released on Greenwood’s behalf shortly after charges against him were dropped.

“I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time," read the statement.

Mason Greenwood has been with Manchester United since the age of seven. He joined the senior side in July 2018. The Bradford-born, at the age of 17, became Manchester United’s youngest starter in the Premier League era. Greenwood has so far registered 35 goals and 12 assists for Manchester United after featuring in 129 matches. He was last seen in action during a Premier League encounter against West Ham United on January 22, 2022. Greenwood, who reportedly earns £100,000 a week, has a contract with Manchester United till 2025.

