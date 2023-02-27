Home » News » Football » Turkish Football Fans Shower Football Pitch With Toys and Anti-government Chants in Quake Aftermath

Besiktas fans threw thousands of stuffed toys on the field in and chanted anti-government chants during their Turkish Super League game against Antalyaspor

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

February 27, 2023

Istanbul

Besiktas fans threw thousands of stuffed toys (AP)
Besiktas fans called on the Turkish government to resign in terrace chants Sunday, throwing hundreds of soft toys onto the pitch in memory of child victims of the February 6 earthquake.

The protest, which took place during the match, follows that of fans from fellow Istanbul club Fenerbahce at their stadium on Saturday.

The Turkish Super League game had to be stopped for the toys to be collected to one side. The match was paused at 4 minutes 17 seconds after the kick-off in memory of the earthquake too.

“Government, resign!" was the chant as Besiktas played out a 0-0 draw with Antalyaspor.

Fenerbahce fans voiced similar sentiments following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that claimed over 44,000 victims in Turkey.

“Twenty years of lies and cheating, resign," Fenerbahce fans chanted during their 4-0 win over Konyaspor.

Opponents of the Turkish government have criticised what they feel is an inadequate response from the ruling authorities to the natural disaster.

Fans throw toys onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League soccer match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor at the Vodafone stadium in Istanbul (AP Photo)

During the match, supporters threw a massive number of soft toys to be donated to children affected by the powerful earthquake on February 6 on southeast Turkey. (AP Photo)

Players resume the game after fans threw toys onto the pitch (AP Photo)

Presidential and parliamentary elections are due to take place on May 14.

Besiktas supporters are reputed to be closer to the opposition than to Recep Tayyip Edogan’s ruling coalition.

But chants of this kind became rarer after Erdogan cracked down in the wake of the failed coup against him in 2016.

Devlet Bahceli, head of the nationalist MHP party, the junior partner in Erdogan’s governing coalition, called for authorities to have matches played behind closed doors if there were more such chants.

Christian Atsu, former Chelsea, Everton Ghanian star, died after being trapped under rubble from a collapsed building.

(With inputs from Agencies)

first published: February 27, 2023, 10:41 IST
last updated: February 27, 2023, 12:49 IST
