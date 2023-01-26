U-17 Youth Cup 2022-23: Sudeva Delhi FC, Chennaiyin FC Book Semifinals Spots

Sudeva Delhi FC and Chennaiyin FC beat Zinc Football Academy and Muthoot Football Academy, respectively, at the Deccan Arena on Thursday to book their spots in the U-17 Youth Cup semi-finals.

With the quarter-finals stage now over, the semi-finals are set to get underway on Friday when Himalayan FC Kinnaur will take on Classic Football Academy.

The second semi-final between Sudeva Delhi FC and Chennaiyin FC will take place on Saturday. Both matches will be played at the Deccan Arena.

ALSO READ| India U-17 Men’s Football Team to Play Qatari Friendlies in February

Advertisement

Sudeva Delhi FC vs Zinc FA (2-1)

It was a tightly-contested affair between Sudeva Delhi and Zinc FA, as the former took the lead through Laltinlen Haokip in the 14th minute. While Zinc mounted a comeback and drew level a minute after the hour mark through substitute Mohammed Kaif, a late penalty did them in.

Sudeva forward Ramesh Chhetri converted the penalty in the 82nd minute to take his side into the semis.

Chennaiyin FC vs Muthoot FA (3-0)

In a clash between two sides from the southern reaches of the country, Chennaiyin came away with a commanding victory against Muthoot FA. Forward Makakmayum Daniyal scored in the first half injury time to give his side the lead ahead of the breather.

Captain Prakadeswaran S doubled the lead in the 65th before substitute Lalthapuia secured the 3-0 victory in added time.

Read all the Latest Sports News here