UEFA asks Carlo Ancelotti to Clear Coaching Exam Before He Can Sit on Real Madrid Dugout

Despite being one of the most successful coaches in Europe, Real Madrid gaffer Carlo Ancelotti has been reportedly told by UEFA that he cannot sit on the club bench until he clears a coaching exam.

According to Football Italia, Ancelotti’s coaching licence expired on December 31, 2021 and the European football’s governing body had sent a letter informing the 62-year-old Italian that he needs to pass an exam before his badges are renewed. Which effectively in their view means that Ancelotti cannot officially manage Real until he’s been given the all-clear before his certification is renewed.

Between handling AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich among others, Ancelotti has 21 different trophies at club level. That includes three Champions League titles, interspersed by League titles in Italy, France and England. Additionally, two Club World Cups also sit in his trophy shelf and the latest prize to adorn being the Spanish Supercup with Real Madrid last month.

Those credentials seem nothing much to UEFA, as the report also cites that The Royal Spanish Football Federation (REFF) – Spain’s apex football governing body – have contacted their European counterparts to seek clarification on the issue. The report also mentioned that the Spanish Federation does not share that opinion. They have told UEFA it is wrong for one of the most successful coaches to have to partake in the process.

Ancelotti left Everton in the summer to embark on a second spell at Real Madrid replacing Zinedine Zidane. It may cause a problem for the Italian veteran who could really do without a distraction. His side are currently four points clear at the top of La Liga after 22 games. Real will lock horns with Ancelotti’s former club PSG in the Champions League round of 16 next month.

