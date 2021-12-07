UEFA Champions League 2021-22 AC Milan vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool will aim to make it six in a row in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 when they travel to lock horns with AC Milan at San Siro on Wednesday, December 8. Jurgen Klopp’s dominant side are already assured of their place in the last 16, as they have won all five of their games so far. The Reds produced a 2-0 win over Porto and maintain their 100 percent record in Group B, last time out. They have picked up 15 points from a possible 15 and they will look to go all the way in Milan and the continental championship.

On the contrary, the Rossoneri are involved in a three-way battle for second place in Group B. Stefano Pioli’s men suffered three straight losses in their first three games, followed by a 1-1 draw over Porto and a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid last time out. The hosts late positive run may be good news, but their fate is out of their own hands, as they will not only need a victory against Liverpool coupled with a Porto-Atletico stalemate, could see them book their place in the last-16.

Liverpool have an impressive record against AC Milan, however, no visiting team has been able to keep a clean sheet on the San Siro turf this season. With that solace, the home team will look to claim their first Champions League home win since September 2013. Meanwhile, the Reds having a booked spot in the last-16 will be playing for pride.

The game between AC Milan and Liverpool will commence at 01:30 am (IST).

>UEFA Champions League 2021-22 AC Milan vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Stefano Pioli’s unit have taken quite the hit in the past few weeks as Tiemoue Bakayoko picked up a knock against Lazio and may not be available to take the field against Liverpool. Pietro Pellegri is in the medical bay as well, however, Olivier Giroud has recovered from COVID-19 and could make it back in time for this game. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also struggling with an inflammation scare, his availability remains doubtful.

Roberto Firmino and Neco Williams will be on the sidelines due to injuries for Klopp. Harvey Elliott too picked up a long-term injury in the match against Leeds United, he too will also be unavailable for selection.

>AC Milan vs Liverpool probable XI:

Liverpool predicted starting XI: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

AC Milan predicted starting XI: Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Brahim Diaz, Ante Rebic, Alexis Saelemaekers; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

>What time will the AC Milan vs Liverpool match kick-off?

The match between AC Milan vs Liverpool will be played on Wednesday, December 8, at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, in San Siro, Milan, Italy. The game will commence at 01:30 AM IST.

>What TV channel will show the AC Milan vs Liverpool match?

The AC Milan vs Liverpool match will be televised in India on Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD channels.

>How can I live stream the AC Milan vs Liverpool fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action of the match on the SonyLIV app and website.

