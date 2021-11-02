UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Atalanta vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Manchester United team will look to record their third victory in UEFA Champions League when they will take on Atalanta BC on matchday 4 at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia. The Red Devils are currently leading Group F with six points from three games while Atalanta are placed at the third spot with just two points behind the leader.

Going into this game, Man United will be high on confidence, having defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in their last game. Atalanta, on the other hand, are heading into this fixture after holding Lazio for a 2-2 draw in Serie A on Saturday.

The match between Atalanta and Manchester United will kick off at 01:30 am (IST).

>UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Atalanta vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

Atalanta’s Dutch right-back Hans Hateboer and German left-back Robin Gosens are set to miss this game due to injuries. The trio of Matteo Pessina, Rafael Toloi and Berat Djimsiti has been also sidelined from this fixture as they are still nursing their injuries. Other than that, there are no doubts or suspensions for the Atalanta squad.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be able to call upon the services of their French striker Anthony Martial. Other than Martial, Solskjaer will have a full Man United squad at his disposal.

>Atalanta vs Manchester United probable XI:

Atalanta Possible Starting Line-up: Juan Musso, Matteo Lovato, Merih Demiral, Marten de Roon, Davide Zappacosta, Remo Freuler, Teun Koopmeiners, Joakim Maehle, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mario Pasalic, Luis Muriel

Manchester United Possible Starting Line-up: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

>What time will Atalanta vs Manchester United match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Atalanta vs Manchester United will be played on Wednesday, November 3 at Atleti Azzurri d’Italia.

>What TV channel will show Atalanta vs Manchester United match?

The Atalanta vs Manchester United UEFA match will be televised in India on Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD.

>How can I live stream Atalanta vs Manchester United fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Atalanta vs Manchester United match on the SonyLIV app.

