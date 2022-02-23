UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United will travel to Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Wednesday night to take on the Spanish Champions Atletico Madrid with the hope to take advantage during their first leg tie of their R16 UEFA Champions League encounter.

United reached the last 16 of Europe’s Premier competition after topping Group F. Meanwhile, Atletico qualified for the knockout stage after finishing second in Group B, behind Liverpool.

The UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United is slated to begin at 01:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

Atletico Madrid will miss the services of Felipe and Yannick Carrasco for Thursday’s fixture as the two have been ruled out from this fixture with suspension. Matheus Cunha and Daniel Wass will also warm the bench as they are still recovering from their knee problem. Thomas Lemar could also sit out following a suspected COVID-19 test.

As for Manchester United, Edinson Cavani is set to miss the Red Devils’ visit to the Spanish Capital with a groin problem. Eric Bailly could be included in the squad if he recovers in time for the game. Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood will miss this game with club suspension.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United probable XI:

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Savic, Reinildo; Llorente, Koke, Kondogbia, Correa; Felix, Suarez

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

What time will Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United will be played on Thursday, February 24 at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

What TV channel will show Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United.

How can I live stream Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United match on the SonyLIV app.

