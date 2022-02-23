UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Benfica vs Ajax LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Benfica and Ajax, the two unfancied names to lift the UEFA Champions League crown, will lock horns on Thursday in the first leg of the round of 16 of the competition. The game will be played at the Estadio da Luz.

The Dutch side Ajax will come into this game after winning the previous six games during the first round of UCL and will be eager to take an early advantage.

Meanwhile, the home side, Benfica, qualified the last 16 of Europe’s premier competition by finishing the runner-up in Group E ahead of La Liga giants Barcelona.

Advertisement

The UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Ajax is slated to begin at 01:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Benfica vs Ajax: Team News, Injury Update

Benfica will miss the services of their Brazilian striker Rodrigo Pinho and defender Lucas Verissimo for this fixture as the two have been ruled out with injuries. The availability of Benfica’s Swiss forward Haris Seferovic is also not confirmed as he gradually returns from his injury.

Ajax’s Dutch striker Brian Brobbey and goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg have been sidelined from this game with injuries. The participation of Jurriën Timber is also not confirmed as he picked a knock during Ajax’s recent game against Willem II Tilburg.

Benfica vs Ajax probable XI:

Benfica Possible Starting line-up: Odysseas Vlachodimos; Valentino Lazaro, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alejandro Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Adel Taarabt, Julian Weigl, Everton; Roman Yaremchuk, Darwin Nunez

Ajax Possible Starting line-up: Remko Pasveer; Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Lisandro Martinez, Daley Blind; Edson Alvarez, Davy Klaassen; Antony, Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic; Sebastien Haller

What time will Benfica vs Ajax match kick-off?

Advertisement

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Benfica vs Ajax will be played on Thursday, February 24, at the Estádio da Luz.

What TV channel will show Benfica vs Ajax match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Benfica vs Ajax.

How can I live stream Benfica vs Ajax fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Benfica vs Ajax match on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.