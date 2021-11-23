UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Defending champions Chelsea will play host to Juventus midweek in their next UEFA Champions League match at Stamford Bridge. Having already qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament, the Old Lady will look to wrap up the group stage on top. The home side, on the other hand, will look to confirm their berth in the last 16 by winning this game or playing out a draw. Chelsea are unbeaten in their last nine games (all competitions) and last weekend they further reinforced their credentials by defeating Leicester 3-0.

The Blues’ last defeat came at the hands of Juve during the reverse fixture of this game in Turin. The UCL match between Chelsea and Juventus is slated to begin at 01:30 am (IST).

Advertisement

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Thomas Tuchel has welcomed back his two main strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner back to training but they are yet to appear in Chelsea’s starting XI. Lukaku and Werner suffered ankle and thigh injuries respectively during Chelsea’s previous UCL match and since then they have been sidelined from their main squad. In Chelsea’s last Premier League match against Leicester Werner was an unused substitute while Lukaku failed to make it in Tuchel’s main squad. Mateo Kovacic is also sidelined from this fixture with a hamstring injury.

Juve boss Max Allegri will be without the services of their ace striker Paulo Dybala. Juventus’ veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini’s participation in this match is doubtful while their Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been sidelined with injury. Federico Bernardeschi has also picked up a knock while representing Italy during the international break.

>Chelsea vs Juventus probable XI:

Chelsea predicted starting XI: Mendy; Rudiger, Christensen, Silva; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Hudson-Odoi, Mount; Havertz

Juventus predicted starting XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Morata, Chiesa

>What time will Chelsea vs Juventus match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Chelsea vs Juventus will be played on Wednesday, November 24 at Stamford Bridge.

>What TV channel will show Chelsea vs Juventus match?

The Chelsea vs Juventus UEFA match will be televised in India on Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD.

>How can I live stream Chelsea vs Juventus fixture?

Advertisement

The fans can also catch the live action from Chelsea vs Juventus match on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.