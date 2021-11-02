UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as Dynamo Kyiv host Barcelona at NSC Olimpiyskiy on Wednesday, November 3.

The home team have no victories or goals scored from their first three games of the competition. They are placed in a tough Group E and have slim chances of advancing through to the next round. Their only solace is a goalless draw against Benfica in which they picked up a point so far. The Ukrainian side will be gunning for revenge in this contest and despite their terrible record, a shock victory in this encounter could see them get ahead of Barcelona in the Group E standings.

Meanwhile, Barca have a point to prove, as they will also kick off their continental sojourn in the post Ronald Koeman era in this match. The Dutchman was duly sacked last week after their loss to Rayo Vallecano. The Catalan giants’ have been struggling in La Liga and the Champions League as well, they have also endured a miserable European campaign so far and are fighting for their lives in the competition. However, the Blaugrana picked up their first victory of the season in the reverse fixture and they will need to step up in this match to avoid any further embarrassment.

The game between Dynamo Kyiv and Barcelona will commence at 12:30 am (IST).

>UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

Mircea Lucescu has a big list of absentees and he will be without the services of Artem Besedin, Denys Popov, Ibrahim Kargbo, Vladyslav Kulach, Vitali Mykolenko and Vladyslav Supriaga. The six are nursing various injuries and will miss this match. Meanwhile, teenager Ilya Zabarnyi will replace Popov, while the likes of Eric Ramirez, Ilya Shkurin, and Benjamin Verbic are all vying for a place to lead the line.

Sergio Aguero suffered a minor Tachycardia attack against Deportivo Alaves during the weekend and he’s been sidelined for three months. Martin Braithwaite and Gerard Pique will also be out on the sidelines for Barcelona, while Pedri and Sergi Roberto also remain unavailable making selection a tough task for interim manager Sergi Barjuan. However, Barca can cheer about as Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele and Ronald Araujo can feature in this clash.

>Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona probable XI:

Dynamo Kyiv: Denys Boyko (GK); Illia Zabarnyi, Tomasz Kedziora, Oleksandr Syrota, Oleksandr Karavaev; Carlos de Pena, Mykola Shaparenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Viktor Tsygankov, Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Ilia Shkurin

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK); Eric Garcia, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Oscar Mingueza; Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Nico Gonzalez; Sergino Dest, Philippe Coutinho, Memphis Depay

>What time will the Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona match kick-off?

The match between Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona will be played on Wednesday, November 3, at the NSC Olimpiyskiy, in Kyiv, Ukraine. The game will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

>What TV channel will show the Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona match?

The Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona match will be televised in India on Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD channels.

>How can I live stream the Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action of the match on the SonyLIV app and website.

