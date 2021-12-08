UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Juventus vs Malmo LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Italian giants Juventus will aim to collect the maximum points when they play host to Malmo on Wednesday at the Allianz Stadium in their last UEFA Champions League group stage match. Massimiliano Allegri’s men will have to better Chelsea’s result against Zenit St Petersburg to finish the group stage as table toppers.

Malmo are winless in the competition so far and they will hope to record their first by upsetting Juve in this fixture.

The UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Malmo is slated to begin at 11:15 pm (IST).

>UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Juventus vs Malmo: Team News, Injury Update

For Juventus, Federico Chiesa is suffering from a thigh strain and has been sidelined till Christmas. Mattia Perin is currently undergoing isolation after coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive person. Weston McKennie, Danilo and Aaron Ramsey are also set to miss Wednesday’s fixture with injuries. Mattia De Sciglio has returned to training but it is unlikely that he will feature in this game.

There are no new injury concerns for the Swedish team but they have three long-term absentees in their squad in Ola Toivonen, Jonas Knudsen and Felix Beijmo. Toivonen is suffering from a collarbone injury while Knudsen and Beijmo are nursing their knee.

>Juventus vs Malmo probable XI:

Juventus Possible Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Manuel Locatelli, Rodrigo Bentancur; Dejan Kulusevski, Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala; Alvaro Morata

Malmo Possible Starting Line-up: Johan Dahlin; Eric Larsson, Niklas Moisander, Franz Brorsson; Adi Nalic, Oscar Lewicki, Sergio Pena, Sebastian Nnasi, Soren Rieks; Antonio Colak, Malik Abubakari

>What time will Juventus vs Malmo match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Juventus vs Malmo will be played on Wednesday, December 8, at 11:15 pm at the Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

>What TV channel will show Juventus vs Malmo match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Juventus vs Malmo.

>How can I live stream Juventus vs Malmo fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Juventus vs Malmo match on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.