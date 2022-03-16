UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Juventus vs Villarreal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will battle it out with Villarreal for a spot in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League on Thursday during their second leg tie of last-16 at the Allianz Stadium. The reverse leg of the aforementioned fixture ended in a 1-1 stalemate last month.

Both Juventus and Villarreal will come into this game after winning their previous fixture and will look to carry that momentum forward. While the Old Lady defeated Sampdoria 3-1 in Serie A, Unai Emery’s men edged past Celta Vigo 1-0 in their domestic league.

The UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Villarreal is slated to begin at 01:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Juventus vs Villarreal: Team News, Injury Update

Weston McKennie and Federico Chiesa are the long-term injury absentees in the Juve squad. The two will be joined on the bench by Kaio Jorge. Denis Zakaria could also be sidelined from this game as he has picked up a muscular injury. Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini could return to the squad after recovering from injury. Federico Bernardeschi is another returning star in Juve’s squad. The duo of Alex Sandro and Leonardo Bonucci will also not be available for selection here.

Villarreal’s experienced centre-back Raul Albiol was forced to walk off the field during their clash versus Celta Vigo after complaining about hamstring discomfort. However, Unai Emery is confident that he will be fit enough to feature in this game. Ruben Pena, Paco Alcacer and Alberto Moreno have been sidelined while the availability of Gerard Moreno, Etienne Capoue and Juan Foyth are yet to be confirmed.

Juventus vs Villarreal probable XI:

Juventus Predicted Starting XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Chiellini, De Ligt, De Sciglio; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Arthur, Pelligrini; Vlahovic, Morata

Villarreal Predicted Starting XI: Rulli; Aurier, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Coquelin, Parejo; Chukwueze, Lo Celso, Trigueros; Danjuma

What time will Juventus vs Villarreal match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Juventus vs Villarreal will be played on Thursday, March 17, at Allianz Stadium.

What TV channel will show Juventus vs Villarreal match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Juventus vs Villarreal.

How can I live stream Juventus vs Villarreal fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Juventus vs Villarreal match on the SonyLIV app.

