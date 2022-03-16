UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Lille vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will be bidding to move an inch closer to defending their UEFA Champions League crown when they will travel to Stade Pierre-Mauroy to take on French champions Lille during the second leg tie of their R16 clash. The Blues will be confident to advance in the tournament, having taken a healthy 2-0 lead during the reverse leg of this fixture at Stamford Bridge.

In their most recent games, Chelsea edged past Newcastle United 1-0 over the weekend in Premier League while Lille were held for a goalless draw by Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1.

The UEFA Champions League match between Lille and Chelsea is slated to begin at 01:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Lille vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Renato Sanches has been sidelined from this game after picking up a thigh injury during the Saint-Etienne game. The Portuguese playmaker is expected to be out of Lille’s squad for the next two weeks. However, the good is that Benjamin Andre has recovered from his illness and could feature in the starting XI.

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will once again miss the services of Ben Chilwell, who is a long-time injury absentee in his squad. Cesar Azpilicueta could be welcomed back in the squad for this fixture from a bout of illness. Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi will continue to warm the bench through injury while Thiago Silva is expected to join the squad.

Lille vs Chelsea probable XI:

Lille Predicted Starting XI: Jardim; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Djalo; Bamba, Andre, Xeka, Gudmundsson; David, Yilmaz

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Mendy; Silva, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

What time will Lille vs Chelsea match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Lille vs Chelsea will be played on Thursday, March 17, at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

What TV channel will show Lille vs Chelsea match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Lille vs Chelsea.

How can I live stream Lille vs Chelsea fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Lille vs Chelsea match on the SonyLIV app.

