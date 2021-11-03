UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In another marquee fixture of matchday four, Liverpool will play host to Atletico Madrid at Anfield for Thursday’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group B encounter. The Reds are yet to lose a game across all competitions and they will aim to complete a memorable double over the La Liga champions in this match. They made to work hard ahead of beating Atletico Madrid 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano last month, before Jurgen Klopp’s men were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend. They will be keen to bounce back in this crucial match.

Meanwhile, the visitors have not exactly dazzled in the UCL 2021-22 season so far. A goalless stalemate against Porto, followed by a narrow 2-1 win over AC Milan and a dampening 3-2 defeat to Liverpool has given them a five point deficit in the Group B standings. The Reds top the group with nine to their name. However, the Los Colchoneros eased past Real Betis by a 3-0 margin in their previous La Liga game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

The game between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will commence at 01:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Jurgen Klopp will miss the services of Naby Keita, James Milner and Harvey Elliott. The trio are injured and have been sidelined for this game. Whereas, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara’s availability remains doubtful.

Marcos Llorente and Thomas Lemar are injured and are the only worries for Diego Simeone. Whereas, their talisman Antoine Griezmann was sent off in the reverse fixture remains suspended for this game.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid probable XI:

Liverpool: Alisson; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson; Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic; Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul; Angel Correa, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

What time will the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid match kick-off?

The match between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid will be played on Thursday, November 4, at Anfield in London, England. The game will kick off at 01:30 AM IST.

What TV channel will show the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid match?

The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid match will be televised in India on Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD channels.

How can I live stream the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action of the match on the SonyLIV app and website.

