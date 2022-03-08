UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Liverpool vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool will welcome Inter Milan to Anfield on Wednesday for their home leg last 16 tie of the UEFA Champions League. The Reds will be fairly confident in qualifying for the next round of Europe’s premier competition, having taken a healthy 2-0 lead during the reverse leg of the tie.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah were on target for the Premier League side at San Siro when Jurgen Klopp’s men defeated Inter on their home soil last month. Following the loss, the Serie A giants are now facing an uphill battle to keep their continental dream alive.

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Inter Milan is slated to begin at 1:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Liverpool vs Inter Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Thiago Alcantara has been ruled out from this fixture with injury. The participations of Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino are yet to be confirmed. The two have picked up a knock and could be forced to warm the bench versus Inter.

There are no injury concerns, suspensions or doubtful starters in the Inter Milan squad.

Liverpool vs Inter Milan probable XI:

Liverpool Possible Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson; Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane

Inter Milan Possible Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic; Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar; Denzel Dumfries, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

What time will Liverpool vs Inter Milan match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Liverpool vs Inter Milan will be played on Wednesday, March 9, at Anfield.

What TV channel will show Liverpool vs Inter Milan match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Liverpool vs Inter Milan.

How can I live stream Liverpool vs Inter Milan fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Liverpool vs Inter Milan match on the SonyLIV app.

