UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Malmo vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will lock horns with Malmo on matchday 4 in a UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday, November 2, at the Eleda Stadion. Chelsea are coming into this game after defeating Newcastle 3-0 over the weekend. Malmo defeated Sirius 3-2 in their last in the Allsvenskan.

The last time, the two teams met in reverse fixture Chelsea defeated Malmo 4-0 at Stamford Bridge. The match between Malmo and Chelsea will kick off at 11:15 pm (IST).

>UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Malmo vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Malmo boss Jon Dahl Tomasson will miss the services of their ace striker Ola Toivonen, midfielder Patriot Sejdiu and left-back Jonas Knudsen as the trio have been sidelined from this fixture. The availability of Malmo’s right-back Felix Beijmo is also not confirmed.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will also not be able to call upon the services of a few key players in his squad. Chelsea’s Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku, Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic and German striker Timo Werner have been ruled out from this game due to their respective game. The availability of midfielder Mason Mount and winger Christian Pulisic is also doubtful for this game.

>Malmo vs Chelsea probable XI:

Malmo Possible Starting Line-up: Johan Dahlin, Eric Larsson, Niklas Moisander, Franz Brorsson, Jo Inge Berget, Bonke Innocent, Sergio Pena, Anders Christiansen, Soren Rieks, Antonio Colak, Malik Abubakari

Chelsea Possible Starting Line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Saul Niguez, N’Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz

>What time will Malmo vs Chelsea match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Malmo vs Chelsea will be played on Tuesday, November 2 at Eleda Stadion.

>What TV channel will show Malmo vs Chelsea match?

The Malmo vs Chelsea UEFA match will be televised in India on Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD.

>How can I live stream Malmo vs Chelsea fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Malmo vs Chelsea match on the SonyLIV app.

