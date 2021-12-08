UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Young Boys LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will look to finish the group stage of the Champions League on a positive note when they play host to Switzerland’s Young Boys on Wednesday night at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have already qualified for the knockout round of the European competition as their opponents strive to finish at the third spot. To finish at the third position, the Swiss club will have to win this game and hope that Atalanta BC loses their next UCL game against Villarreal.

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and Young Boys is slated to begin at 01:30 am (IST).

Advertisement

The Premier League giants are coming into this game after defeating Crystal Palace 1-0 in their most recent domestic game. The visitors, on the other hand, will head into this game after losing to Servette FC 1-2.

>UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Young Boys: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United are set to miss the services of their French playmaker Paul Pogba and centre-back Raphael Varane for this game. Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard are also doubtful for this fixture.

Young Boys also have a long list of injury absentees in their squad in form of Cedric Zesiger, Christian Fassnacht, David von Ballmoos and Jean-Pierre Nsame. Ulisses Garcia and Felix Mambimbi are not expected to travel to Old Trafford fas they are still nursing their injuries. Jordan Lefort could return to back in place of Garcia for this game.

>Manchester United vs Young Boys probable XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Mengi, Bailly, Telles; Matic, Van de Beek; Greenwood, Mata, Elanga; Rashford

Young Boys Predicted Starting XI: Faivre; Hefti, Burgy, Lauper, Lefort; Aebischer, Martins, Rieder; Elia, Siebatcheu, Ngamaleu

Advertisement

>What time will Manchester United vs Young Boys match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Manchester United and Young Boys will be played on Thursday, December 9 at the Old Trafford.

>What TV channel will show Manchester United vs Young Boys match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Young Boys.

>How can I live stream Manchester United vs Young Boys fixture?

Advertisement

The fans can also catch the live action from Manchester United vs Young Boys match on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.