UEFA Champions League 2021-22 RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) travel to Germany to face RB Leipzig (LEP) in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group A fixture on Thursday, November 4.After three matchdays, the hosts are bereft of a win and points in the Champions League and cannot afford another debacle in their continental campaign. However, Jesse Marsch’s men can take some confidence from the reverse fixture, which they lost to the Parisians 3-2 and a 1-1 draw against Oliver Glasner’s Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga last time out.

On the contrary, Mauricio Pochettino’s men will be on a high after they defeated French champions Lille 2-1 and currently sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 31 points, eight clear of second-placed Nice. Similarly, they also occupy first place in their Champions League group standings and are just a point ahead of Manchester City. They will be keen to grab crucial three points and end a two-game winless and goalless run in away fixtures at the Red Bull Arena.

Advertisement

The game between RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain will commence at 01:30 am (IST).

>UEFA Champions League 2021-22 RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain: Team News, Injury Update

Pochettino’s list of absentees include Sergio Ramos, Marco Verratti and star striker Lionel Messi. PSG boss will also be without the services of Leandro Paredes but will be elated to see Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi back to the fold.

Similarly, Marsch has Marcelo Saracchi, Marcel Halstenberg and Lukas Klostermann on the sidelines due to injuries. Whereas Brian Brobbey’s availability remains doubtful.

>RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain probable XI:

>RB Leipzig: Peter Gulacsi, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol, Nordi Mukiele, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Angelino, Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva

>Paris Saint-Germain: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Georginio Wijnaldum, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi, Neymar Jr

>What time will the RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain match kick-off?

The match between RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain will be played on Thursday, November 4, at the Red Bull Arena, in Leipzig, Germany. The game will commence at 01:30 AM IST.

>What TV channel will show the RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain match?

Advertisement

The RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain match will be televised in India on Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD channels.

>How can I live stream the RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action of the match on the SonyLIV app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.