UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Round of 16 – Live Streaming When and Where to Watch in India

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season has had its share of surprises as some of the big names Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund failed to make the cut to the knockout stage. Titleholders Chelsea and other strong title contenders including Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester United among others have secured their respective berths for the Round of 16 phase of this season’s UCL.

The four English clubs including reigning champions Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United will be hoping to avoid top sides like Bayern Munich, Juventus and Real Madrid in the draw. However, it may be a bit tricky as they are assured of avoiding teams from the same national association and also those that have already clashed in the league stage/round. This means, at least one of them may run into another top team. With that said, the attention now moves to who will the final 16 come against in the knockout stage as their fates will be decided in the Champions League draw. The highly-anticipated event will be held on Monday, December 13 at the UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

>Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming UCL R-16 Draw in India:

>When does the UEFA Champions League Round 16 draw start?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 last 16 draw will start at 4:30 pm IST on Monday, December 13. The draw will be held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

>What TV channel will show the Champions League last-16 draw in India?

Football enthusiasts in India can watch the Champions League round of 16 draw on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

>How to live-stream the Champions League last-16 draw in India?

Live streaming of the draw can be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

>Teams/Clubs qualified for the Champions League knockout stage?

Confirmed group winners (seeded):

Ajax (NED)

Bayern Munich (GER)

Juventus (ITA)

Liverpool (ENG)

LOSC Lille (FRA)

Manchester City (ENG)

Manchester United (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Confirmed group runners-up in UCL 2021/2022 (unseeded):

Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Benfica (POR)

Chelsea (ENG)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Salzburg (AUT)

Sporting CP (POR)

Villarreal (ESP)

