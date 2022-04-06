UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Villarreal vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Villarreal exceeded expectations last month by knocking out Italian giants Juventus from UEFA Champions League. This Thursday they will play host to another European powerhouse, Bayern Munich. The first leg of the quarter-finals tie between Bayern and Villarreal will take place at Estadio de la Ceramica. The Bavarians reached the last-8 round by outclassing Red Bull Salzburg 8-2 on aggregate.

The UEFA Champions League match between Villarreal and Bayern Munich is slated to begin at 12:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Villarreal vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

Boulaye Dia and Samuel Chukwueze are doubtful. Dia is suffering from muscular discomfort, while Chukwueze has picked up an adductor problem during the international break. In their absence, Gerard Moreno and Arnaut Danjuma are expected to lead the Spanish team’s line-up in midweek. Meanwhile, Alberto Moreno is a long-term injury absentee in the Villarreal squad.

Corentin Tolisso has picked an injury during Bayern’s tie against Freiburg and the Frenchman is expected to warm the bench here. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is currently in self-isolation after contracting coronavirus while Bouna Sarr has been sidelined with a tendon problem.

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich probable XI:

Villarreal Predicted Starting XI: Rulli; Aurier, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Pino, Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros; Danjuma, Moreno

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting XI: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski

What time will Villarreal vs Bayern Munich match kick off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Villarreal vs Bayern Munich will be played on Thursday, April 7, at Estadio de la Cerámica.

What TV channel will show Villarreal vs Bayern Munich match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Villarreal vs Bayern Munich.

How can I live stream Villarreal vs Bayern Munich fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Villarreal vs Bayern Munich match on the SonyLIV app.

