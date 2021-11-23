UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Villarreal vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will be keen to return to winning ways when they lock horns with Villarreal at El Madrigal as the UEFA Champions League action returns this week. Manchester United have been rather flaky in the recent past and after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called it quits, and Michael Carrick has taken temporary charge of the side. They have been blowing hot and cold all season and this includes their performances in the UEFA Champions League.

Villarreal, at the same time, have a record that is very similar to Manchester United in Europe. Before this match, they are just behind the Red Devils as they lost the reverse fixture. They have not managed to find any consistency and have two of their last six games across all competitions.

The game between Villarreal vs Manchester United will commence at 11:15 PM (IST).

>UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Villarreal vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

For Villareal, Unai Emery has a number of injury concerns ahead of this match. Gerard Moreno is sure to miss out on this match. Apart from Gerard Moreno, the other players who might not be available are Paco Alcacer, Sergio Asenjo, Etienne Capoue and Arnaut Danjuma.

Michael Carrick too has a number of players who are injured. Luke Shaw also sustained an injury against Watford. Apart from Shaw, the other players who are likely to miss out are Alex Telles, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba.

Villarreal vs Manchester United probable XI:

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Iborra, Coquelin; Pino, Dia, Danjuma

Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Fernandes; Sancho, Lingard, Rashford; Ronaldo

>What time will the Villarreal vs Manchester United match kick-off?

The match between Villarreal vs Manchester United will be played on Tuesday, November 23, at El Madrigal. The game will kick off at 11:15 PM IST.

>What TV channel will show the Villarreal vs Manchester United match?

The Villarreal vs Manchester United match will be televised in India on Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD channels.

>How can I live stream the Villarreal vs Manchester United fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action of the match on the SonyLIV app and website.

