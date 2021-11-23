UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Young Boys vs Atalanta LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The fourth team in Group F Young Boys are set to welcome third-placed Atalanta BC in their next UEFA Champions League game on Wednesday at the Stade de Suisse. The Young Boys have just three points from their opening four games to show while Atalanta have collected five points from as many games. The home side are on a four-match winless streak, which also includes a 0-2 loss at the hands of Villarreal in their last UCL game. In their most recent encounter, they were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Grasshopper in their domestic league.

Meanwhile, Atalanta will head into this fixture on the back of a thumping 5-2 win over Spezia on Saturday.

The UCL match between Young Boys and Atalanta will kick off at 01:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Young Boys vs Atalanta: Team News, Injury Update

Young Boys have a lengthy injury list ahead of Wednesday’s game as they are set to miss the services of their eight main team players. It includes David von Ballmoos, Jean-Pierre Nsame, Christian Fassnacht, Cedric Zesiger, Mohamed Ali Camara and Joel Monteiro, Esteban Petignat and Fabian Lustenberger.

The visiting site will be without Hans Hateboer and Matteo Lovato as both of them are still nursing their injuries. Robin Gosens has recovered from his injury. But it is highly unlikely that Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini will risk him in this game.

Young Boys vs Atalanta probable XI:

Young Boys Possible Starting Line-up: Guillaume Faivre, Silvan Hefti, Sandro Lauper, Nicolas Burgy, Ulisses Garcia; Fabian Rieder, Vincent Sierro, Michel Aebischer; Moumi Ngamaleu; Meschak Elia, Jordan Siebatcheu

Atalanta Possible Starting Line-up: Juan Musso; Berat Djimsiti, Jose Luis Palomino, Rafael Toloi; Joakim Maehle, Teun Koopmeiners, Remo Freuler, Davide Zappacosta; Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Duvan Zapata

What time will Young Boys vs Atalanta match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Young Boys vs Atalanta will be played on Wednesday, November 24 at Stade de Suisse.

What TV channel will show Young Boys vs Atalanta match?

The Young Boys vs Atalanta UEFA match will be televised in India on Sony Ten 3 SD and Sony Ten 3 HD.

How can I live stream Young Boys vs Atalanta fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Young Boys vs Atalanta match on the SonyLIV app.

