UEFA Champions League Ajax vs Sporting Lisbon LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Top of the table withfive wins in five UCL group matches played so far and aiming to make it a perfect six, Ajax are on fire and once again a side to look out for. Thrashing Borussia Dortmund on two different occasions in Group C fixtures and hammering Sporting Lisbon 5-1 the last time the two times faced off, Ajax are not a team to underestimate this season. While Sporting CP are placed second in the group, the Portuguese side are in contention to secure a spot in the UCL knockout rounds, if they are able to claim three points.

While Sporting are desperate for a win to be on the safe side, Ajax will aim to end the group stage with a perfect streak. An action-packed clash scheduled and fans here can check all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Ajax vs Sporting Lisbon match live streaming online and TV telecast.

>UEFA Champions League Ajax vs Sporting Lisbon: Team News, Injury Update

For Ajax, Sebastian Haller has recovered from his sickness and will be present in the XI alongside Antony and Dusan Tadic. Goalkeeper Andre Onana has made his return following a long ban imposed and can replace Remko Pasveer as the first team goalkeeper. Maarten Stekelenburg is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing a groin surgery.

For Sporting Lisbon, Jovane Cabral and Ruben Vinagre are out of action after picking up their respective injuries, while Joao Palhinha is also doubtful after limping off against Tondela with a thigh injury. Skipper Sebastian Coates will miss out after being tested positive for COVID-19, which will see Luis Neto replacing the captain for the clash against Ajax.

>Ajax vs Sporting Lisbon probable XI:

Ajax Predicted Starting line-up: Andre Onana (GK), Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic, Sebastian Haller, Antony

Sporting Lisbon Predicted Starting line-up: Antonio Adan (GK), Goncalo Inacio, Neto, Zouhair Feddal, Pedro Porro, Nuno Santos, Daniel Braganca, Bernado Sousa, Pedro Goncalves, Pablo Sarabia; Paulinho

>What time is the UEFA Champions League Ajax vs Sporting Lisbon kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 8at 01:30 AM IST at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

>What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League Ajax vs Sporting Lisbon match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

>How can I stream the UEFA Champions League Ajax vs Sporting Lisbon fixture?

The match between Ajax and Sporting Lisbon will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

