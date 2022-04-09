UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid Charged by UEFA for Fan's Alleged Nazi Salutes

On Friday, Atlético Madrid was charged by UEFA after a fan was filmed apparently making Nazi salutes at a Champions League game.

The club was charged with “discriminatory behaviour" and for fans throwing objects during Atlético’s 1-0 loss at Manchester City on Tuesday.

UEFA disciplinary rules hold clubs responsible for fan misconduct inside stadiums. No timetable was given for a verdict.

Atlético hosts the second leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

