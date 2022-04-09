Home » News » Football » UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid Charged by UEFA for Fan's Alleged Nazi Salutes

Manchester City's Phil Foden, right, is challenged by Atletico Madrid's Geoffrey Kondogbia during the Champions League, first leg, quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
UEFA disciplinary rules hold clubs responsible for fan misconduct inside stadiums and hence the Spanish team was charged with “discriminatory behaviour” and for fans throwing objects during Atlético’s 1-0 loss at Manchester City on Tuesday

Associated Press
Updated: April 09, 2022, 00:09 IST

On Friday, Atlético Madrid was charged by UEFA after a fan was filmed apparently making Nazi salutes at a Champions League game.

The club was charged with “discriminatory behaviour" and for fans throwing objects during Atlético’s 1-0 loss at Manchester City on Tuesday.

UEFA disciplinary rules hold clubs responsible for fan misconduct inside stadiums. No timetable was given for a verdict.

Atlético hosts the second leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

first published: April 09, 2022, 00:09 IST