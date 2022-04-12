UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid to Close Section Over Fan's Nazi Salute

After UEFA investigated a fan’s Nazi salute, Atlético Madrid have been ordered to close a 5,000-seat section of its stadium when they host Manchester City on Wednesday.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The fan was filmed making a Nazi-style gesture during Atlético’s 1-0 loss at City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal last Tuesday.

UEFA said last Friday it charged the Spanish club with “discriminatory behaviour."

On Monday, the next working day, the closure was announced by its appeals body.

The fast-tracked process ensured Atlético serves the sanction in an equally high-profile game against the same opponent, rather than potentially waiting until next season for a group-stage game in a lower-tier competition. Atlético is fourth in La Liga, just one point ahead of the Europa League qualifying place.

Advertisement

The club must close a section of at least 5,000 seats at Metropolitano Stadium for the second leg and display a UEFA banner there saying “#NoToRacism."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.