UEFA Champions League FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

FC Porto host Atletico Madrid in a clash which could change the results to claim the remaining spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout round. Liverpool stand tall and unbeaten in Group B. While FC Porto are in second with 5 points, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid share four points each in the group. A win for either side could secure a spot in the UCL last 16, unless AC Milan are able to stun Liverpool, which could make matters all the more exciting. A clash with plenty of pressure as Porto and Atletico battle it out for a spot in the last 16. An action-packed clash is scheduled and fans here can check all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid match live streaming online and TV telecast.

>UEFA Champions League FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

For Porto, Mateus Uribe has been sidelined due to suspension, whereas Marko Grujic and Sergio Oliveira have been given the green light to play in the match. Pepe is highly doubtful as he is recovering from his muscle problem. Marchesin is expected to don the gloves for Porto against Atletico, whereas Fabio Cardoso will come in if Pepe does not recover in time.

For Atletico, Felipe has been banned following his red card against Liverpool, while Stefan Savic is doubtful following a hamstring problem against Mallorca. Luis Suarez and Joao Felix are fit and ready for the clash and should feature alongside Antoine Griezmann.

>FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid probable XI:

>FC Porto Predicted Starting line-up: Marchesin (GK), Manafa, Mbemba, Pepe, Sanusi; Otavio, Grujic, Oliveira, Diaz; Taremi, Evanilson

>Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting line-up: Jan Oblak; Llorente, Hermoso, Kondogbia, Lodi; Correa, Koke, De Paul, Thomas Lemar, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez

>What time is the UEFA Champions League FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 01:30 AM IST at the Estadio do Dragao.

>What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

>How can I stream the UEFA Champions League FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid fixture?

The match between FC Porto and Atletico Madrid will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

