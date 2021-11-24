UEFA Champions League FC Sheriff vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

FC Sheriff, a little-known club from Moldova, hosts mighty Real Madrid on Thursday from 1:30 AM IST onwards at the Sheriff Stadium in the Group D clash in the UEFA Champions League. The last time the two sides faced off at the Santiago Bernabeu, Sheriff stunned the world by pulling off a 2-1 win.

Madrid will look for some payback this time around. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior are on fire at the moment and Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid are unbeaten in five games, winning four and drawing one. Will Sheriff be able to once again pull off a stunning win or will Madrid ensure that the first time was a fluke?

Check the details as to when, where and how to watch the FC Sheriff vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League. match live streaming online and TV details.

>UEFA Champions League FC Sheriff vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

For Sheriff, Lovro Bizjak will miss out due to a foot injury, while Momo Yansane picked up a nasty knock and is uncertain to start against Madrid. Sebastien Thill, who scored the winner at the Bernabeu, will start alongside Danilo Arboleda and Gustavo Dulanto.

Madrid are not expected to make changes to their XI as they cruised to a comfortable 4-1 win over Granada in La Liga. Eden Hazard may not be able to feature as the Belgian is out due to an unknown sickness.

>FC Sheriff vs Real Madrid probable XI:

FC Sheriff Predicted Starting line-up: Georgios Athanasiadis (GK), Fernando Costanza, Danilo Arboleda, Gustavo Dulanto, Cristiano, Edmund Addo, Sebastian Thill, Adama Traore, Dimitris Kolovos, Lovro Bizjak, Djasur Yakhshiboev

Real Madrid Predicted Starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Dani Carvajal, Militao, David Alaba, Mendy, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

>What time is the UEFA Champions League FC Sheriff vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 1:30 am IST at the Sheriff Stadium.

>What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League FC Sheriff vs Real Madrid match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

>How can I stream the UEFA Champions League FC Sheriff vs Real Madrid fixture?

The match between FC Sheriff and Real Madrid will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

