UEFA Champions League Inter Milan vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The UEFA Champions League returns to action this week. In a blockbuster draw, defending Serie A champions Inter Milan face 2019 winners Liverpool at the iconic San Siro in the first leg of the Round of 16 clash. The two clubs have plenty of history of their own in the competition, but this will be the first time the two clubs are meeting in the tournament.

Inter Milan enter the fixture after drawing to Napoli which saw them lose the top spot to rivals AC Milan. Liverpool, meanwhile, are unbeaten in 9 games, and given the form Jurgen Klopp’s side is in at the moment, they are the team to fear this season.

Fans can check here the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Inter Milan vs Liverpool clash live streaming online and telecast.

>UEFA Champions League Inter Milan vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Coach Massimiliano Farris is expected to bring on the same Inter XI which drew to Napoli. Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez are back in action. Joaquin Correa and Alessandro Bastoni are out due to minor injuries and are expected to recover soon.

For Liverpool, Jordan Henderson could sit out this tie. This means Thiago Alcantara could be introduced in the XI, while Naby Keita returns to action. Liverpool’s trio is in fine form with Firminho, Mane and Salah back in action and looking deadlier than ever.

>Inter Milan vs Liverpool probable XI:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting line-up: Samir Handanovic (GK), Federico Dimarco, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Denzel Dumfries, Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

Liverpool FC Predicted Starting line-up: Allison Becker, Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firminho, Mohamad Salah

>What time is the UEFA Champions League Inter Milan vs Liverpool kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 1:30 am IST at San Siro.

>What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League Inter Milan vs Liverpool match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

>How can I stream the UEFA Champions League Inter Milan vs Liverpool fixture?

The UEFA Champions League match between Inter Milan and Liverpool will be live-streamed on SonyLIV.

