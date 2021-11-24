UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

PSG will travel to the Etihad Stadium as the French giants face Manchester City in the upcoming UEFA Champions League 2021-22 fixture on Thursday, from 1:30 AM IST onwards. PSG got the better of City in the previous encounter at the Parc des Princes where Lionel Messi scored his maiden goal in PSG colours, helping the Parisians register a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola’s side. While City are just a point ahead of PSG in the UEFA Champions League Group A standings, a win for City could see the Blues consolidate their lead, whereas a win for PSG could send them to the top of the group standings. A blockbuster clash set for as City take on PSG with three points much needed for both sides, however, there can be only one winner. Fans here can check all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Manchester City vs PSG UCL clash live streaming online and TV details.

>UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain: Team News, Injury Update

Advertisement

City will head into the clash without their star player Kevin De Bruyne who tested positive for coronavirus, whereas it is still unclear whether Jack Grealish will be able to start after missing out on the clash against Everton due to a minor injury picked up during training. Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan are fit and ready for the clash.

PSG on the other hand could introduce Sergio Ramos, who is fit to play and make his first appearance for PSG. Keylor Navas is expected to don the gloves for the clash. Messi, Neymar and Mbappe are expected to start and it will be interesting to see where coach Mauricio Pochettino would like to play Messi as Angel Di Maria is also available.

>Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain probable XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting line-up: Ederson Moraes (GK), Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Bernado Silva, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden

Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting line-up: Keylor Navas (GK), Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Mendes, Marco Verratti, Gueye, Wijnaldum, Neymar, Mbappe, Lionel Messi

>What time is the UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 1:30 AM IST at the Etihad Stadium.

>What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain match?

Advertisement

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

>How can I stream the UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain fixture?

The match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.