UEFA Champions League PSG vs Club Brugge LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed their spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout round, however, their performances in the UCL this season has not been consistent -sitting in the Group A table with 8 points, with two wins, two draws and one loss, four points behind table-toppers Manchester City. Despite a star-studded line-up, PSG have plenty of work cut out for them and while Club Brugge aim to finish third and secure a spot in the Europa League, PSG need to secure a win in order to be known as title contenders this season.

The last time PSG faced Club Brugge in the UCL, the two sides drew 1-1. PSG will rely on their star players to deliver despite a lacklustre performance by the French giants in Ligue 1, drawing 1-1 on Sunday to Lens. A battle based on pride and survival, PSG host Club Brugge on Tuesday and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the PSG vs Club Brugge UCL match live streaming online and TV details.

>UEFA Champions League PSG vs Club Brugge: Team News, Injury Update

For PSG, seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi may be rested after recently recovering from a gastroenteritis scare. The Argentine may be placed on the bench, whereas Neymar has been ruled out till next year after picking up an ankle injury. Defender Sergio Ramos, who made his debut for PSG, is out, citing muscular fatigue and is unsure of being a part of the XI against Brugge.

For Brugge, Stanley Nsoki and Eduard Sobol are fit and ready and can be added to the XI against PSG. Except for Ruben Providence’s ankle injury, Brugge has their players ready for the clash.

>PSG vs Club Brugge probable XI:

PSG Predicted Starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK), Dagba, Marquinhos, Diallo, Mendes, Rafinha, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe

Club Brugge Predicted Starting line-up: Simon Mignolet (GK), Mata, Hendry, Stanley Nsoki, Eduard Sobol, Rits, Balanta, Vanaken, De Ketelaere, Dost, Lang

>What time is the UEFA Champions League PSG vs Club Brugge kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 11:15 PM IST at the Parc des Princes.

>What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League PSG vs Club Brugge match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

>How can I stream the UEFA Champions League PSG vs Club Brugge fixture?

The match between PSG and Club Brugge will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

