UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Premier League defending champions Manchester City are atopthe UEFA Champions League Group A table with 12 points in five matches played. Pep Guardiola’s side have been impressive and have bounced back in tremendous style after their loss to PSG in the beginning of the season. RB Leipzig will hope to make an impact, however, their time in the Champions League comes to an end as PSG are in the second spot with 8 points and the German club will aim to secure Europa League qualification if they are able to remain third.

While City aim to finish off the group stage in style, Leipzig will look forward to put up a fight despite being hammered 3-6 the last time the German club faced City. An exciting clash set in the last group clash and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the RB Leipzig vs Manchester City UCL match live streaming online and TV details.

>UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

For Leipzig, Tyle Adams makes his return after serving his suspension. Ilaix Moriba and Amadou Haidara are unlikely to feature in the starting XI whereas Yussuf Poulsen is still recovering from his calf problem. Willi Orban and Hugo Novoa are sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.

For City, the Sharks have been handed a major boost as Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne are fit and ready for the clash. Apart from Ferran Torres’s injury, City are well and ready for the clash.

>RB Leipzig vs Manchester City probable XI:

RB Leipzig Predicted Starting line-up: Gulacsi (GK), Klostermann, Simakan, Gvardiol, Mukiele, Tyler Adams, Laimer, Angelino, Nkunku, Forsberg, Andre Silva

Manchester City Predicted Starting line-up: Steffen (GK), Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Zinchenko, Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho, Bernado Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish

>What time is the UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Manchester City kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 11:15 PM IST at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig.

>What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Manchester City match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

>How can I stream the UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Manchester City fixture?

The match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

