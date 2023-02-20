UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid Suffer Huge Blow as 2 First-Choice Midfielders Ruled Out of Liverpool Clash

Real Madrid on Monday confirmed their 23-man travelling party for the trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the round of 16 tie of the UEFA Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side has been dealt a massive blow as they will be without the likes of Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni for the upcoming clash. Both Kroos and Tchouameni won’t be travelling to England, which could scupper Madrid’s plans.

There is a piece of good news as well because Karim Benzema has made the squad which will take on Liverpool.

These two clubs squared off in the Champions League final last year, and it could prove to be a turning point in the season for both Madrid and Liverpool.

With Kroos and Tchouameni absent from the Los Blancos’ trip to Anfield, Luka Modric will be leading the midfield options, alongside the likes of Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Mario Martin, Sergio Arribas and Dani Ceballos.

Benzema had also missed Madrid’s last fixture against Osasuna wherein Ancelotti’s men prevailed 2-0. The Frenchman did find the back of the net in the match prior to that, with Real winning comfortably over Elche.

It has been an injury-disrupted campaign for Benzema so far this season, which is why he has been restricted to just 13 La Liga appearances this term.

However, the skipper will be hoping to lead his side past a resurgent Anfield outfit who have dished out convincing wins over Everton and Newcastle in their past two games.

Camavinga and Ceballos partnered Modric in Real Madrid’s midfield on Saturday, and the trio could start again in the Champions League fixture, with Valverde being preferred on the right wing, alongside Vinicius Jr and Benzema.

Both Kroos and Tchouameni are known to be suffered from illness, although neither issue is too serious and they should be back for the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on 16 March.

These two clubs share a lot of history in the Champions League, being the two of most successful teams in this competition.

Real though have enjoyed plenty of victories, 5 in total from 9 meetings against Liverpool who have prevailed thrice.

