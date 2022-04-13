Home » News » Football » UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid Survive Superb Chelsea Comeback to Reach Semis



UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid and Chelsea (AP)


Real Madrid booked their place in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League with a 5-4 win on aggregate, despite a stirring Chelsea fightback

Reuters
MADRID // Updated: April 13, 2022, 06:43 IST

Real Madrid saw off a stirring Chelsea fightback to book their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League following a 3-2 defeat after extra time at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday that sent them through 5-4 on aggregate.

Chelsea had looked on course to complete an astonishing comeback after taking a 3-0 lead in their quarter-final second leg with goals from Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and an excellent individual effort from Timo Werner.

Yet the hosts came roaring back, with Rodrygo finishing from a superb pass by Luka Modric to level the tie 4-4 on aggregate and force extra time when Karim Benzema headed home to decide a remarkable encounter.

Real Madrid will now face either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the last four.

first published: April 13, 2022, 06:42 IST