UEFA Champions League Round-16 Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) is back in action with a set of knock-out fixtures this week as Paris Saint-Germain host Real Madrid side at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, from 01:30 AM IST onwards. The French league leaders finished second in Group A to secure their spot in the first knockout round, while the Spanish outfit claimed the first position in Group D to progress to the round of 16.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men will enter the Wednesday contest off the back of a 1-0 victory over Rennes in Ligue 1 on Friday, that has carved out a 13-point lead at the top of the points table. The French giants can afford to focus all their resources on what has been an elusive continental trophy which they again missed in 2019-20 season. They have to make the most of this chance as the reverse fixture at Bernabeu does hand the Spanish capital giants a slight advantage.

Advertisement

On the other hand, 13-time winners Real Madrid, are also currently sitting top of La Liga standings, four points ahead of second-placed Sevilla following Saturday’s goalless draw against Villarreal. The Los Blancos have impressive attacking talent in their ranks to match the might of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, and will need to be at their best to pull off a positive result in Paris.

Some of the world’s finest players will be on display in Paris and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid UCL live streaming and telecast.

>UEFA Champions League Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Advertisement

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino could miss the services of Sergio Ramos and Andre Herrera due their respective injuries. But he can bank on Idrissa Gueye, who is back after winning the Africa Cup of Nations for Senegal, while the likes of Angel Di Maria, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum among others are expected to start with Messi and Mbappe.

As for Real Madrid, have a slight worry in the form of Karim Benzema’s fitness, but he along with Ferland Mendy should be able to start on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti may field his first-choice midfield three, Luka Modric lining up alongside Casemiro with Toni Kross. Additionally, Marco Asensio could get the nod in the final third of the game. Vinicius Junior, who is enjoying an excellent season, is a certain starter for Los Blancos, Rodrygo, Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale are also options to feature in this high-octane encounter.

Advertisement

>Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting line-up: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Verratti, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Messi, Mbappe, Di Maria

Real Madrid Predicted Starting line-up: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

>What time is the UEFA Champions League Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 16 at 01:30 AM IST at the Parc des Princes, in Paris.

>What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid match?

Advertisement

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

>How can I stream the UEFA Champions League Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid fixture?

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid will be live-streamed on SonyLIV and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.