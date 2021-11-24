UEFA Champions League Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Sporting Lisbon takes on Borussia Dortmund on Thursday in a Group C clash of the UEFA Champions League. The match will begin at 1:30 am at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, Sporting’s homeground.

Borussia Dortmund secured a 1-0 win over Sporting the last time the two sides faced off in September. However, the Portuguese side have been putting on dominant performances since then and are a five-match winning streak, including a 4-0 win over Besiktas in the previous UCL round.

As far as Group C is concerned, Ajax are top of the table with 12 points, Dortmund and Sporting are on six and a win for either side could make a world of difference to secure a spot in the knockout rounds.

>UEFA Champions League Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

Sporting Lisbon will have to enter the clash without defender Sebastian Coates and attacker Tiago Tomas who have picked up injuries, whereas Jovane Cabral and Ruben Vinagre are doubtful as well. Paulinho will be present along with Pablo Sarabia and Pedro Goncalves in the midfield.

For Dortmund, the Black and Yellow have a list of injured players which include the likes of Erling Haaland, Marcel Schmelzer, Nico Schulz and Mateu Morey. Giovanni Reyna, Marius Wolf and Moukoko are also doubtful. Marco Rose will have plenty of work cut out as attacker Thorgan Hazard tested positive for COVID-19 and Mats Hummels is suspended after receiving a red card in the previous UCL match.

>Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund probable XI:

Sporting CP Predicted Starting line-up: Antonio Adan (GK), Goncalo Inacio, Neto, Zouhair Feddal, Pedro Porro, Joao Palhinha, Nuno Santos, Bernado Sousa, Tiago Rodrigues, Pablo Sarabia, Paulinho

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting line-up: Kobel (GK), Thomas Meunier, Emre Can, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel; Marco Reus, Donyell Malen, Julian Brandt

>What time is the UEFA Champions League Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 1:30 am IST at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

>What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

>How can I stream the UEFA Champions League Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund fixture?

The match between Sporting CP and Borussia Dortmund will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

