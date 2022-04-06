UEFA Champions League: Trent Alexander-Arnold's Pin-Point Crosses Aid Liverpool in Benfica Demolition

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, the wing-back the scousers have missed dearly during his time on the sidelines owing to injury, was back to his usual self as he took the field for Jurgen Klopp’s side in their UEFA Champions League encounter against Benfica.

Klopp’s men, chasing a historic quadruple, were handed a massive boost as the right-back nursed his injury and was back in time for their European tie at the Estadio da Luz in Portugal.

Alexander-Arnold picked up from where he left off before his stint on the bench as he seemed to play his teams’ attackers in at every opportunity he got.

The trademark lofted through passes and threatening crosses that fans have come to associate with the boy from Liverpool were on full display as he picked out his teammates’ run effortlessly to provide them with mouth-watering deliveries which put the hosts under constant pressure.

Klopp’s favourite full-back was at it again as he picked up the ball near the half-line mark on his preferred right-hand side, before spotting Lusi Diaz’s run on the opposite side of the field and played an absolutely delicious delivery into the track of the Colombian, who dived in to meet the ball with his head, directing it toward a charging Sadio Mane. The Senegalese forward made no mistake as he caressed the ball into the back of the net.

The goal was Liverpool’s second of the night after defender Ibrahima Konate put the English team ahead after 17 minutes of play.

Benfica pulled one back thanks to Darwin Nunez’s solitary strike, but, Luis Diaz put the result beyond any doubt as he got his name on the scoresheet with his 87th-minute finish.

The precision of Alexander-Arnold’s passing ability was on display once again as he set off Liverpool’s Egyptian star Mohamed Salah after a lovely dummy to turn the right way before playing the attacker through on goal. Salah’s follow up effort was thwarted by Benfica’s shot-stopper Odisseas Vlachodimos.

The result put Liverpool firmly in the driving seat as they take a two-goal advantage back to Anfield for the second leg of the fixture against the Portuguese club.

The timing of Alexander-Arnold’s return couldn’t have been as the Reds prepare to take on Champions Manchester City on Sunday in another thrilling Premier League title race, with just a single point being the difference between the teams heading into the potential title decider.

