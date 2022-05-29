UEFA Champions League: Triumphant Real Madrid Lift Title at Liverpool's Cost

Real Madrid lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy for a record-extending 14th time as they beat Liverpool 1-0 thanks to a Vinicius Junior goal in the finals.

The kick-off in Paris was initially delayed for 15 minutes, before being pushed a further 15 due to the late arrival of fans to the Stade de France in the French capital.

Camila Cabello performed the opening ceremony ahead of the game.

Liverpool started the game positively putting the Madrid defence under constant pressure. The English team had 10 shots of which 5 were on target in the first 45 minute period. However, none of the shots found their way past a towering Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid looked to hit on the counter a couple of times as they tried to play the ball into the path of in-form striker Benzema who found the net after a scramble in the box, but unfortunately, the goal was disallowed for offside.

After a prolonged VAR check, the decision stood, much to the relief of the Liverpool faithful as the players headed into the tunnel all level after the first 45 minutes.

Liverpool started off the second half by applying pressure to the Real Madrid defence, but it was Real Madrid who broke the deadlock in the final courtesy of a goal from Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian forward got on the end of a brilliant driven low cross from Federico Valverde after 58 minutes of play.

The Uruguayan dribbled the ball in from the extreme right to the edge of the box before playing a fantastic ball across the face of the goal to find Vinicius who had snuck in past Trent Alexander- Arnold on his blind side.

Liverpool continued to pile on the pressure as Jurgen Klopp decided to bring on Diogo Jota in place of Luis Diaz.

A couple of minutes later, Klopp decided to make a double substitution this time by bringing in Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino to replace Jordan Henderson and Thiago.

Courtois was called into action more than once on the night as he responded diligently each time as he finished the night with a record 9 saves in the final.

The Belgian produced the save of the evening as he thwarted a Mohamed Salah shot from close range by sticking his right hand out to keep his team in the lead.

Real Madrid replaced goal provider Valverde with Eduardo Camavinga shortly before deploying a double substitution of their own in the 90th minute as Carlo Ancelotti brought in Dani Ceballos to replace Luka Modric and Rodrygo in place of his countryman and goalscorer Vinicius.

And despite repeated efforts from Liverpool in search of a leveller, Madrid hold firm and saw the game out thanks to some brilliant defending throughout the game headed by David Alaba.

After 5 minutes of additional time at the end of the regulation 90, Europe’s most decorated club, Real Madrid ran out winners yet again in Europe’s elite competition to hand manager Carlo Ancelotti his 4th UCL trophy.

