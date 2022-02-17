UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Barcelona vs Napoli LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona play the first UEFA Europa League fixture in their history when they host Napoli in the first leg of their last-32 tie at Camp Nou on Thursday, February 17. The Catalan giants were unable to advance to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) next round, and they now feature in the secondary European competition.

Barca’s hopes of a La Liga silverware are all but over as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Espanyol in their derby showdown on Sunday. They will now aim to add the Europa League trophy to get some consolation.

Meanwhile, Napoli finished second in their Europa League section behind Spartak Moscow in Group C. Unlike their Spanish opponents Luciano Spalletti’s side are going through a good moment in the domestic league. Despite serving up a thrilling 1-1 draw against Inter Milan in Serie A on Saturday, they are in third position in the table, just two points adrift of leaders AC Milan.

Advertisement

The UEFA Europa League match between Barcelona and Napoli is slated to begin at 11:15 pm (IST) and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the exciting contest live streaming and telecast.

>UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Barcelona vs Napoli: Team News, Injury Update

Barca boss Xavi Hernandez will again be missing a number of first-team players for Thursday’s clash. Ansu Fati, Alejandro Balde, Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto and Memphis Day remain on the sidelines through injury. Clement Lenglet and Memphis Depay are still doubtful. Ronald Arujo is also out due to a leg injury and will remain unavailable until further notice.

As for Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti, Hirving Lozano and Axel Tuanzebe remain long term absentees. Whereas, Matteo Politano and Stanislav Lobotka remain on the sidelines through injury. Apart from them, Spalletti will have his full squad at his disposal.

>Barcelona vs Napoli probable XI:

Advertisement

Barcelona Possible Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen: Dest, Pique, Garcia, Alba; F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Traore, Aubameyang, Gavi

Napoli Possible Starting Line-up: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Anguissa, Ruiz; Elmas, Zielinski, Insigne; Osimhen

>What time will Barcelona vs Napoli match kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League 2021-22 match between Barcelona vs Napoli will be played on Thursday, February 17 at Camp Nou.

>What TV channel will show Barcelona vs Napoli match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Barcelona vs Napoli match.

Advertisement

>How can I live stream Barcelona vs Napoli fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Barcelona vs Napoli match on the SonyLIV app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.