UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt will face Rangers for European glory in the Europa League final on Thursday night at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville. The UEFA Europa League match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers is slated to begin at 12:30 am (IST) on Thursday.

The German outfit clinched their place in the final by deflating West Ham United’s hopes in the tournament’s semi-final stage. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers annihilated RB Leipzig in their last four meeting.

In their most recent games, Frankfurt were held to a 2-2 draw by Mainz in the Bundesliga, while Rangers overcame Hearts 3-1 in the Scottish Premier League.

UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: Team News, Injury Update

Frankfurt will be without Martin Hinteregger for this match due to a hamstring injury, which he sustained during the second leg of their semi-final against West Ham. He is likely to be out of commission for the next few months. In Hinteregger’s absence, Almamy Toure could be handed a start in the summit clash. Another injury concern for Frankfurt is Evan Ndicka, who was spotted labouring with a muscular ailment during their recent draw with Mainz. According to reports, the 22-year- old’s withdrawal from the game was merely precautionary, and he should be available here. Diant Ramaj, Jesper Lindstrom, and Danny da Costa will also miss this game.

As for Rangers, they will be without Filip Helander and Alfredo Morelos as the two have been sidelined with injuries. Ianis Hagi will also be unavailable for selection against Frankfurt. Joe Aribo and Ryan Jack were injured during their second leg match against Leipzig, but they should be available for the final.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers probable XI:

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted Starting XI: Trapp; Toure, Ndicka, Tuta; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostic; Kamada, Hauge; Borre

Rangers Predicted Starting XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Kamara, Lundstram, Jack; Kent, Aribo, Wright

What time will Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers match kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League 2021-22 match between Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers will be played on Thursday, May 19, at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

What TV channel will show Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers match.

How can I live stream Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers match on the SonyLIV app.

