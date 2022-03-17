UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Galatasaray vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Spanish giants Barcelona will travel to NEF Stadyumu on Thursday to take on Galatasaray in the second leg tie of their last-16 UEFA Europa League contest. Barca will endeavour to advance to the quarterfinals of Europe’s secondary competition by winning this fixture, having been held for a goalless stalemate on their home turf last month during the reverse leg.

The hosts went past Besiktas 2-1 in its most recent contest in their domestic league while Xavi’s men humiliated Osasuna 4-0 in La Liga.

The UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray and Barcelona is slated to begin at 11:15 pm (IST) on Thursday.

UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Galatasaray vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

Ryan Babel picked up a knock during the first leg. However, he made the bench during Galatasaray’s previous match against Besiktas and will be raring to go here. Former Barcelona forward Arda Turan has been ruled out with an injury. Baris Yilmaz, Kaan Arslan, Halil Dervisoglu, Ismail Cipe and Alpaslan Ozturk were not included in the home side’s squad at the weekend and are doubtful to start here too.

Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Alejandro Balde and Samuel Umtiti are the long-term injury absentees in Barcelona squad. They will be joined on the bench by experienced defender Gerard Pique, who was forced to walk off the ground versus Osasuna with a groin issue. Gavi and Nico Gonzalez will return to Barca’s team after completing their European and domestic suspension respectively. Dani Alves will not be available for selection and could be replaced by Sergino Dest.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona probable XI:

Galatasaray Predicted Starting XI: Pena; Boey, Marcao, Nelsson, Van Aanholt; Antalyali, Kutlu; Kilinc, Feghouli, Akturkoglu; Mohamed

Barcelona Predicted Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Garcia, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Traore, Aubameyang, Torres

What time will Galatasaray vs Barcelona match kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League 2021-22 match between Galatasaray vs Barcelona will be played on Thursday, March 17, at the NEF Stadyumu.

What TV channel will show Galatasaray vs Barcelona match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Galatasaray vs Barcelona match.

How can I live stream Galatasaray vs Barcelona fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Galatasaray vs Barcelona match on the SonyLIV app.

