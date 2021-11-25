UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Leicester City vs Legia Warsaw LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Leicester City are set to play host to Legia Warsaw at the King Power Stadium on Friday, November 26, in their next UEFA Europa League. Leicester City are having a mixed run in the European competition this season. They started their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Napoli before enduring a 0-1 loss at the hands of Legia Warsaw. Leicester picked their first win in the tournament against Spartak Moscow (4-3) before drawing against them in the reverse fixture.

Legia Warsaw, on the other hand, won their first two games against Spartak Moscow and Leicester City. However, after that, they lost the plot as they were beaten twice by Napoli (away and home). On Friday, when Warsaw will be up against Leicester, they will look to go back to winning ways.

The UEFA Europa League match between Leicester City and Legia Warsaw is slated to begin at 01:30 am (IST).

>UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Leicester City vs Legia Warsaw: Team News, Injury Update

Three Leicester City players in Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans and James Justin are set to miss this game due to injuries. Ricardo Pereira missed Foxes’ previous match with an injury and he is also doubtful to start on this game as well.

Legia Warsaw’s Polish midfielder Bartosz Kapustka and defender Maik Nawrocki have been sidelined from this fixture with injury.

>Leicester City vs Legia Warsaw probable XI:

Leicester City Possible Starting Line-up: Kasper Schmeichel; Jannik Vestergaard, Daniel Amartey, Caglar Soyuncu; Timothy Castagne, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Boubakary Soumare, Ryan Bertrand; Ayoze Perez; Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka

Legia Warsaw Possible Starting Line-up: Cezary Miszta; Artur Jędrzejczyk, Mateusz Wieteska, Mattias Johansson; Filip Mladenović, Josue, André Martins, Yuri Ribeiro; Luquinhas, Mahir Emreli, Lirim Kastrati

>What time will Leicester City vs Legia Warsaw match kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League 2021-22 match between Leicester City vs Legia Warsaw will be played on Friday, November 26 at King Power Stadium.

>What TV channel will show Leicester City vs Legia Warsaw match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Leicester City vs Legia Warsaw.

>How can I live stream Leicester City vs Legia Warsaw fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Leicester City vs Legia Warsaw match on the SonyLIV app.

