UEFA Europa League 2021-22: Porto vs Lyon LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Porto are set to welcome Lyon at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday for the first leg of their round of 16 encounter as the Europa League returns with another set of important fixtures.

The Ligue 1 side will head into this contest following a 4-1 win over Lorient in their domestic league on Friday. The Dragons, meanwhile, defeated Pacos de Ferreira on Sunday 4-2 in the Primeira Liga.

Porto and Lyon have faced each other four times previously in the European competition with the home side emerging victorious on three occasions while one game ended in a draw.

The two teams last met in 2003-04 during the last 8 tie of UEFA Champions League, which was won by Porto.

Advertisement

The UEFA Europa League match between Porto and Lyon is slated to begin at 11:15 pm (IST).

UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Porto vs Lyon: Team News, Injury Update

The home team will be without the services of their full-back Wendell as he will sit out through suspension. Porto’s right-back Wilson Manafa has been sidelined through a knee injury.

The touring side will be without Sinaly Diomande as he is still nursing his ankle injury while Rayan Cherki will sit out with a foot problem. The availability of Jason Denayer, Leo Dubois and Tanguy Ndombele are yet to be confirmed for this game as the trio is still struggling with their fitness.

Porto vs Lyon probable XI:

Porto Possible Starting line-up: Diogo Costa; Joao Mario, Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, Zaidu Sanusi; Otavio, Vitinha, Mateus Uribe, Wenderson Galeno; Evanilson, Mehdi Taremi

Lyon Possible Starting line-up: Anthony Lopes; Malo Gusto, Thiago Mendes, Castello Lukeba, Emerson Palmieri; Maxence Caqueret, Houssem Aouar; Romain Faivre, Lucas Paqueta, Karl Toko Ekambi; Moussa Dembele

Advertisement

What time will Porto vs Lyon match kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League 2021-22 match between Porto vs Lyon will be played on Wednesday, March 9, at the Estadio do Dragao.

What TV channel will show Porto vs Lyon match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Porto vs Lyon match.

How can I live stream Porto vs Lyon fixture?

Advertisement

The fans can also catch the live action from Porto vs Lyon match on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.