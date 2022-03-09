UEFA Europa League 2021-22: Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt will play against Real Betis in the first leg of their round of 16 Europa League contest at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Wednesday.

Both Frankfurt and Betis are going through a rough phase as they have failed in picking victories in their recent outings. While Betis has failed to win their last four games in all competitions, Frankfurt were beaten in the three of their last four games in Bundesliga.

The UEFA Europa League match between Real Betis and Eintracht Frankfurt is slated to begin at 11:15 pm (IST).

UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Team News, Injury Update

For Betis, Andras Guardado and Victor Camarasa are injured. The two would be joined by Juan Miranda, Alex Moreno and Martin Montoya on the bench as all of them are still nursing their injuries.

The visiting team will not be able to call upon the services of Danny da Costa, Sebastian Rode and Ragnar Ache as they have been sidelined from this fixture through injury. Gonçalo Paciencia will sit out to serve his suspensions while Erik Durm and Stefan Ilsanker have been left out of the German team’s Europa League squad.

Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt probable XI:

Real Betis Possible Starting line-up: Claudio Bravo; Youssouf Sabaly, German Pezzella, Victor Ruiz, Marc Bartra; William Carvalho, Guido Rodriguez; Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Juanmi; Willian Jose

Eintracht Frankfurt Possible Starting line-up: Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N’Dicka; Ansgar Knauff, Djibril Sow, Kristijan Jakic, Filip Kostic; Daichi Kamada, Jesper Lindstrom; Rafael Santos Borre

What time will Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt match kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League 2021-22 match between Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt will be played on Wednesday, March 9, at the Benito Villamarín.

What TV channel will show Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt match.

How can I live stream Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt match on the SonyLIV app.

