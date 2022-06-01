UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Teams, Groups, Fixtures, Schedule - All You Need to Know

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League is scheduled to start on Wednesday (June 1). In the inaugural match, Poland will be taking on Wales. All 55 UEFA nations are slated to take part in this year’s UEFA Nations League. All the teams are divided into four different leagues - A, B, C and D. The League groups consist of 16 teams and each league will be divided into groups of four teams. Seven teams are placed in Group D with four nations in one group and the rest of the three countries in the other one.

Winners of each group in League A are scheduled to qualify for the finals tournament which will take place in 2023. The winners of each group in Leagues B, C and D will be promoted to the next league.

Notably, Russia, suspended by UEFA because of their invasion of Ukraine, have been placed bottom of Group B2.

Portugal, winners of the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League tournament, are placed in Group A2 along with the Czech Republic, Spain and Switzerland. France, winners of the second season of the tournament, will face Austria, Croatia and Denmark in their group fixture.

The 2021 Euro Cup winners Italy are in Group A3 along with Germany, England, and Hungary.

The first and second matchday fixtures will be played from June 1 to June 8, 2022. Third and fourth matchday encounters will take place from June 9 to June 14, 2022. And the remaining fifth and sixth matchday games will happen from June September 22 to September 27.

The semi-finals of the 2022-23 edition will take place on June 14 and June 15, 2023. The final and third-place play-off will be played on June 18.

It has not been decided yet where the finals will be played. Poland, Belgium, Wales and the Netherlands have applied to organise the final matches.

UEFA Nations League matches of the 2022-23 season will be televised live on Sony Sports Network in India. The matches will also be streamed live on the SonyLiv app as well.

