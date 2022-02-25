UEFA Strips Russia of Champions League Final, Paris to Host Showpiece Match

European football’s governing body, UEFA on Friday voted to move this season’s Champions League final, the showcase game on the continent’s sporting calendar, to Paris as punishment for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It was originally scheduled to be played in St. Petersburg.

On Friday, UEFA released a statement where they said that the UEFA Executive Committee after an extraordinary meeting decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

“The UEFA Executive Committee today held an extraordinary meeting following the grave escalation of the security situation in Europe, read the UEFA statement.

“The UEFA Executive Committee decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET," it added.

It’ll be the first time since 2006, the European football’s showpiece event will be held at the Stade de France. Reports suggest that French President Emmanuel Macron was heavily involved in talks with UEFA chief Aleksander Čeferin about moving the final to France.

“UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis."

“Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement."

It was also decided on Friday’s meeting that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice.

The statement also read that the UEFA Executive Committee is determined to remain on standby to convene further extraordinary meetings, on a regular ongoing basis where required, to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and adopt further decisions as necessary.