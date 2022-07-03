UEFA Women's Euro England 2022: Venues

Euro 2022 is set to smash attendance records for a women’s European Championship with over half a million tickets already sold.

Here’s a look at the 10 venues that will host matches between July 6-31:

Old Trafford (capacity 71,300)

Manchester United’s iconic home will host the opening game between England and Austria with a sell-out crowd set to smash the record for a women’s Euro game set by the 41,000 that saw Germany beat Norway in 2013 final.

Matches:

July 6: England v Austria (Group A)

Brentford (capacity 16,200)

Opened in 2020, the Brentford Community Stadium is the newest of the venues for the finals and will host three of the most anticipated games of the group stages as Germany, Spain and Denmark face off in Group B.

Matches:

July 8: Germany vs Denmark (Group B)

July 12: Germany vs Spain (Group B)

July 16: Denmark vs Spain (Group B

July 21: Quarter-final

Brighton (capacity 29,200)

The Amex will get its first experience of major tournament football after being the scene of Japan’s stunning Rugby World Cup upset over South Africa in 2015.

England will face their toughest test of the group stage on the south coast against a Norway side boasting former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg.

Matches:

July 11: England vs Norway (Group A)

July 15: Austria vs Norway (Group A)

July 20: Quarter-final

Leigh (capacity 7,800)

Home of Manchester United’s women, the Leigh Sports Village has been one of the venue choices criticised for its limited capacity but will host defending champions the Netherlands and Olympic silver medallists Sweden and a quarter-final among its four games.

Matches:

July 9: Portugal vs Switzerland (Group C)

July 13: Netherlands vs Portugal (Group C)

July 17: Sweden vs Portugal (Group C)

July 22: Quarter-final

Manchester City Academy Stadium (capacity 4,400)

Derided by midfielder Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir as an “embarrassing" and “disrespectful" venue for a major tournament, City’s smaller ground just across the road from the 55,000-capacity Etihad Stadium has been the source of most disquiet over the stadium selection.

Matches:

July 10: Belgium vs Iceland (Group D)

July 14: Italy vs Iceland (Group D)

July 18: Italy vs Belgium (Group D)

Milton Keynes (capacity 29,200)

Stadium MK was opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 2007, but the hope it would provide the home for MK Dons to rise through the leagues has been unfounded as it has largely played home to League One football.

Matches:

July 8: Spain vs Finland (Group B)

July 12: Denmark vs Finland (Group B)

July 16: Finland vs Germany (Group B)

July 27: Semi-final

Rotherham (capacity 10,400)

The New York Stadium gets its name from the area of the Yorkshire town where a steel foundry made the Big Apple’s distinctive fire hydrants.

Matches:

July 10: France vs Italy (Group D)

July 14: France v Belgium (Group D)

July 18: Iceland vs France (Group D)

July 23: Quarter-final

Sheffield (capacity 28,900)

Opened in 1855, Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane is one of the oldest grounds in world football and will host one of the semi-finals.

Matches:

July 9: Netherlands vs Sweden (Group C)

July 13: Sweden vs Switzerland (Group C)

July 17: Switzerland vs Netherlands (Group C)

July 26: Semi-final

Southampton (capacity 31,100)

St Mary’s will host all three matches of tournament debutants Northern Ireland.

Matches:

July 7: Norway vs Northern Ireland (Group A)

July 11: Austria vs Northern Ireland (Group A)

July 15: Northern Ireland vs England (Group A)

Wembley (capacity 87,200)

Another record crowd will be in attendance at the home of English football on July 31 as the women’s Euro joins the men’s World Cup, European Championship, Champions League finals and Olympic gold medal matches in having its final played at Wembley.

Matches:

July 31: Final

