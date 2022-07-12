UK Businessman Lord Alan Sugar Faces Flak Over Women's Euro Comments

British businessman Lord Alan Sugar is in hot water after a remark regarding female commentators before Sweden’s Women’s Euro 2022 match against the Netherlands. The 75-year-old posted on Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with the absence of male commentators covering the event.

“I’m watching women’s football and I realize that ALL of the commentators are women. I also note when men’s football is on there is a symbolic female commentator to cover the broadcasters ****. Should I complain there should be a male commentator in women’s football," he wrote.

Social media users slammed Sugar for his remark and then hammered him, even more, when they heard Jonathan Pearce’s voice during Sweden’s match against the Netherlands.

Here are some of the reactions from the raging fans on Twitter:

One fan said, “You mustn’t have been watching on BBC old boy. They had Jonathan Pearce on commentary who, last time I checked, is definitely not a woman."

Another tweet read “For 99% of human history men have controlled 99% of everything. Along comes a women’s football tournament & you start whining ‘where are the men?’

A fan event went on to say, “Have you been licking old Amstrad motherboards or something? There have been male commentators on the games…"

BBC host and commentator Gabby Logan came up with a savage reply. “We have plenty of men working on this tournament Lord Sugar, don’t fret you’re not being eradicated," she tweeted.

Jonas Eidevall, Ian Wright, Alistair Bruce-Ball, Steve Crossman, Ben Haines, Seb Hutchinson and Stephen Craigan are all involved in BBC’s coverage of the competition, which would have taken place last summer but was postponed due to a clash with the delayed men’s Euros.

It’s not the first time Sugar has been criticised for his social media remarks. In 2018, he was condemned for a racist tweet in which he referred the Senegal World Cup squad to vendors selling stuff on the beach in Marbella.

